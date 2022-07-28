Top stylish looks of Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Our 'Param Sundari', Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon turned 32 on Wednesday. On the occasion of Kriti's birthday, let's dive into some stylish looks the 32-year-old flawless beauty has come out with, by setting some fashion trends that can never be forgotten.
Kriti Sanon's black-intense slit dress, with some pinches of glitz, glitter and sparkle complimented her entire sizzling look. Kriti Sanon raised the glam quotient in black thigh-high slit dress. The dress featured plunging neckline, open back and slit that went upto the thighs.
With a dramatic thigh-high side slit and a sheer corset, Kriti Sanon casted a spell via this look. Her strapless dress had a thigh-high slit, a corset at the waist, and a plunging neckline.
Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a black and white jumpsuit, combining both elegance and grace. With an off-shoulder design and cape-like sleeves, the 'Bachchan Panday' actor injected drama to her appearance.
The olive green blazer dress with waist cut-outs on Kriti Sanon is gorgeous. With playful silver rings, a multi-layered silver necklace, and silver hoops, she completed the look. Black heels were also worn with the ensemble. She chose to wear makeup that was glowy and had defined eyes. Kriti maintained a free, wavy hairstyle.
Kriti Sanon in a strapless leather corset and matching slacks for a retro vibe. A belt around the waist and a centre zipper are elements of Kriti Sanon's top. Thanks to the designs on the thighs and knees, the pants give a retro vibe.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android