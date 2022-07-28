Bold and beautiful: Day 5 of FDCI India Couture Week 2022

NEW DELHI: Industry veteran Anju Modi, and designer duo Rohit & Rahul Khanna showcased their couture collections last evening at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. Known for her dreamy and intricately detailed ensembles, Modi's line of lehengas, modern saris and fusion ensembles made for some striking festive wear options.

Modi's love for Indian textiles and crafts have always been a principal part of her design process. With this collection, she incorporated several techniques such as vegetable dyeing, traditional embroideries, weaving and block printing. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari who walked for the designer looked regal in an embellished yellow lehenga.

Keeping things dramatic and super glam, designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's couture line, 'Fibonacci' was packed with red-carpet worthy gowns. Over the years, the designers have not only found loyal fans amongst Bollywood A-listers but also amid young fashion enthusiasts. On the men's fashion front, there were plenty of styles on display asymmetrical kurtas with jackets, detailed suits and velvet blazers. The very stylish Malaika Arora closed the show for the duo dressed in a black thigh-high slit gown paired with a dazzling necklace.