A floral fiesta: Designer Bahl unveils his collection 'New Leaf'

NEW DELHI: Designer Varun Bahl's love for flora and fauna isn't something he's not conquered before.

From vintage designs to contemporary motifs, his designs beautifully portray nature through various handcrafted techniques, plush hues, and fresh silhouettes.

The designer showcased his collection, 'New Leaf' at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 being held in the Capital.

For womenswear, Bahl focussed on voluminous lehengas, statement pantsuits, layered dresses packed with bold floral prints, patchwork embroideries, and interesting textures.

On the men's front, there were plenty of cool jackets, suits, and sherwanis on display.