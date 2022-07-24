Fashion

It’s all glitz & glam in the fashion town

Many celebrities and socialites attended the event, Sanam Shetty, Deepak Dinakar, Sanjana Sarathy, Suma Harris Jayaraj, Teju Ashwini among others.
It’s all glitz & glam in the fashion town
Celebrities, models and socialites graced the evening of The Madras Couture Fashion Week - Season 7 at the Hilton Hotel, Chennai.Manivasagan N
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Satish Jupiter organised The Madras Couture Fashion Week Season 7 at Hilton, Chennai.

The show was curated to promote and cater to the growing fashion industry of Chennai.

The fashion show showcased six designersFida designers, JCS jewellery, Creations by Syed, Sameenas by Asmitha, Label Afeera by Fathima, and Rubeena Afroz.

Many celebrities and socialites attended the event, Sanam Shetty, Deepak Dinakar, Sanjana Sarathy, Suma Harris Jayaraj, Teju Ashwini among others.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in