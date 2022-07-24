It’s all glitz & glam in the fashion town

The fashion show showcased six designersFida designers, JCS jewellery, Creations by Syed, Sameenas by Asmitha, Label Afeera by Fathima, and Rubeena Afroz.

Many celebrities and socialites attended the event, Sanam Shetty, Deepak Dinakar, Sanjana Sarathy, Suma Harris Jayaraj, Teju Ashwini among others.