Shahid spotted at Maddock Film’s Office: check style statement

MUMBAI: Post the grand success of the film ‘Kabir Singh’, actor Shahid Kapoor has been in talks with many big producers and directors for their upcoming projects. He was recently spotted at Maddock Film’s office in Mumbai. Have a look at his stylish outfit

Actor Shahid Kapoor was papped coming out of Maddock Film’s office in a casual yet stylish look.

He struck a V-sign pose in front of the shutterbugs. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor donned a white t-shirt, paired with blue shredded denim and grey chunky sneakers.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actor accessorized his look with a green and white coloured cap and black shades. He was seen carrying an olive green tumbler in his hand.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor will be soon marking his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series ‘Farzi’ along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.