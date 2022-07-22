Airport Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sara Ali khan is quite an active social media user, as she frequently shares her trendy look with her fans. Recently Sara and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were papped at the Airport.

Actor Sara Ali Khan returned from the United Kingdom after wrapping up her schedule for her upcoming film in an all-green look.

The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor donned a green cut sleeve top and matching track pants. She accessorized her look with nerdy transparent glasses and a blue cap.

The ‘Simmba’ actor opted for a no-makeup look at the Airport, with her hair tied into a ponytail.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan got papped in a casual yet stylish avatar at the Airport.

Ibrahim donned a white t-shirt under her white denim jacket, paired up with blue denim. He accessorized his look with black shades and was seen carrying a red bag on his shoulder

He is currently working as an Assistant director in Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.