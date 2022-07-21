A playful denim collection for Spring/Summer 2022

NEW DELHI: On the court, Naomi Osaka is one of the fiercest competitors in all of professional tennis. But off the court, she's known for being laid back and low-key or, as she likes to say, "gentle like a flower".

It's these two sides of her personality that inspired not only her famous "flower bear" logo - ferocious like a bear, gentle like a flower.

The young stat has collaborated with Levi's to create a playful new line, Levi's x Naomi Osaka denim collection for Spring/Summer 2022.

The collection includes five new denim pieces, each of which was based on original sketches by Naomi, and all feature contrasting denim washes and creative plays on proportion.

It's a unique and stylish lineup that can serve as the perfect centrepiece for any outfit. Included is a cascading Mermaid Skirt featuring contrasting denim and a ruffled, high-low hemline that makes for a short skirt on one side and a maxi skirt on the other.

There's also the Denim Halter Top, a streamlined light-wash denim halter, perfect for playing off the volume of the Mermaid Skirt, or even better, the oversized Artist Coat - a mid-length, wide-sleeved, drop-shoulder coat featuring big patch pockets (with a Red Tab and arcuate stitching, of course) and contrasting mid and light-wash denim.

Each of these pieces are made with 100 percent organically grown cotton. Rounding out the collection is a cropped and puffed-up Zip Bomber Jacket - also made from 100 per cent organically grown cotton - with contrasting denim (the bottom half of which features a laser print of Naomi's flower-bear logo) and elasticated cuffs and hem. Finally, there's the flower-bear laser print '93 Naomi Jean, based on a men's 501 Jean for that perfect slouchy fit.

"I wanted to keep this collection fun and playful, and also include some pieces for everyone. I was trying to bring some light-heartedness with this collection as a reminder for us all to enjoy the life we're living and not take things too seriously. Best of all, these pieces all make me feel super confident and comfortable because they're all so flattering and fun to wear." - Naomi Osaka The Levi's x Naomi Osaka collaboration will be available exclusively online on levi.in