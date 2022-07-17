Shraddha dons pink crop top with purple-white printed jeggings

NEW DELHI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film.
The ‘Baaghi’ actor was recently snapped outside a rehearsal hall in Juhu.
Shraddha was seen donning a hot pink crop top that she paired with purple-white printed jeggings.
To complement her casual yet comfortable look, she opted for black flip-flops. For hair, she tied her wet hair in a messy ponytail.
The ‘Haseena Parkar’ actor was seen carrying a white hand-made bag and also a pair of black glasses to complete her look. Shradha was seen interacting with kids outside the hall.
Shraddha Kapoor and her smile. She was seen smiling and greeting paps.
The Luv Ranjan directorial film is slated to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. Produced by T-series, the film marks the first collaboration of the 'Baaghi 2' actor with Ranbir.
The 'Aashiqui 2' actor will also be seen in 'Chaalbaaz in London' and the 'Naagin' trilogy.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android