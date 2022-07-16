Leone sported olive green coat dress, clicked with husband & kids

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone was snapped with husband Daniel Weber and her kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher Weber at a restaurant.
The family were seen in a fun mood as they posed for the pictures, looking quite happy.
The first picture revealed Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber in all smiles. While the 'Jism 2' actor sported an olive green coat dress, Weber was seen in casual attire, donning a light blue shirt with indigo-hued trousers.
In the second picture, Sunny and Daniel were seen posing with their kids. Sunny had sported a dewy make-up look with a shade of glossy pink lipstick.
The actor had worn a silver-studded pendant and kept her hair in a bun with a silver watch.
In the third picture, the family of 5 were spotted getting out of their car. Her kid Noah was holding the hand of his father Daniel, while Sunny was attending their other kids.
Talking about Sunny, she was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Rangeela', helmed by Santhosh Nair starring Malayalam actors Suraj Vasudevan Nair, Aju Kurian Varghese, and Salim Kumar to name a few.
