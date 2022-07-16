Actress Disha Patani wows in matte black dress

The 'Baaghi 2' actor is quite active on social media, sharing updates about her life and posting vacations and workout pictures.

She inspires everyone to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle as well. Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha is waiting for the release of her much-anticipated film, 'Ek Villain Returns'.

She has been applauded by fans and critics for playing a negative character in the movie for the first time.

Helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by big names of Bollywood including Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar, 'Ek Villain Returns' has raised the bar of curiosity after the release of official trailer.

Apart from Disha, 'Ek Villain Returns 2' also features Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

It is slated to release on July 29 this year. The actor, who is also rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, is also the latest addition to Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. 'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.