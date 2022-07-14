Mallika Sherawat looks ethereal in green saree

MUMBAI: Actor Mallika Sherawat who is currently busy promoting her upcoming 'RK' was recently snapped by shutterbugs at the club.

The ‘Welcome’ actor was seen donning a beautiful lime-green saree with a plunging deep white embellished strappy blouse.

She accessorized her look with green bangles, white toned danglers earrings and completed the traditional look with a touch of bindi.

For makeup, the 45-year-old wore a bold makeup look with dark lips for movie promotions.

Mallika happily posed for paps.

Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, 'RK'/'Rkay' is touted as a "quirky comedy.”Mallika Sherawat and Rajat Kapoor-starrer 'RK' has got a release date. It will be out on July 22.