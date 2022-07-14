Mallika Sherawat looks ethereal in green saree

MUMBAI: Actor Mallika Sherawat who is currently busy promoting her upcoming 'RK' was recently snapped by shutterbugs at the club.
The ‘Welcome’ actor was seen donning a beautiful lime-green saree with a plunging deep white embellished strappy blouse.
She accessorized her look with green bangles, white toned danglers earrings and completed the traditional look with a touch of bindi.
For makeup, the 45-year-old wore a bold makeup look with dark lips for movie promotions.
Mallika happily posed for paps.
Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, 'RK'/'Rkay' is touted as a "quirky comedy.”Mallika Sherawat and Rajat Kapoor-starrer 'RK' has got a release date. It will be out on July 22.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android