Parineeti, Harrdy Sandhu snapped in Bandra; check style statement

MUMBAI: Confused about what to wear for a dinner? Fret not. Actors Parineeti Chopra and singer Harrdy Sandhu’s recent pictures will help you decide on both chic and casual look for dinner dates.

Parineeti was spotted stepping out of her car to enjoy her dinner Olive bar.

Acing chic look, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ was seen wearing satin deep plunge silver crop top that she paired with black wide leg trousers and completed her look by leaving her tresses open.

The 33-year-old actor opted for a subtle makeup look with nude-pink lipstick. The actor accessorized her look with just a smart watch.

Keeping it simple yet beautiful.

She waved and smiled at paps while posing in style.

On the other hand, singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu seen dressed in abstract pattern printed shirt and a loose black denims.

The ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ singer wore a pair of rectangular glasses to complement his funky casual look. Hardy posed for shutterbugs and showed thumbs up sign to them.