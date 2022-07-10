Fashion

Pooja Hegde flaunts classy look on way to her Bangkok vacation

The actress had some major releases this year like Radhe Shyam, Beast, and Acharya. She is currently set for the release of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Pooja HedgeANI
ANI

NEW DELHI: Whenever Pooja Hegde is spotted at the airport, it's a sight to behold for her fans!

The fashion diva was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she looked adorable in her black bodycon dress.

Pooja later took to Instagram and confirmed on her trip to Bangkok.Take a look at her pretty pictures from the airport!

Pooja Hedge
1 month, 3 continents, 4 cities: Pooja Hegde's vacation plan

Pooja is seen at the Mumbai airport near her car. She compliments her black bodycon dress with a classy printed shrug.

Pooja flaunts her figure in the black bodycon dress as she poses for the cameras.

The 'Mohenjodaro' actor is seen in all smiles, looking as pretty as ever.

She compliments her attire with a black-coloured bag, completing her uber-cool airport look.

