Aamir Khan wears black shirt with pyjama outside dubbing studio

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chadha’.
The production work of the film is in its final stage.
The actor was recently spotted by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai.
Actor Aamir Khan was snapped coming out from his luxury car outside the dubbing studio in a super cool casual outfit.
The ‘Taare Zameen Par’ actor donned a black t-shirt with grey and white striped loose pyjama and light blue slippers.
The 57-year-old actor was snapped in a nerdy avatar by the shutterbugs, as he accessorized his look with black reading glasses and a yellow-colored book in his hand.
He was seen leaving for the dubbing session for his upcoming project after giving a pose for the paps. His next film ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ is slated to release on August 11, 2022.