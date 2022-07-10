Fashion

Aamir Khan wears black shirt with pyjama outside dubbing studio

Actor Aamir Khan was snapped coming out from his luxury car outside the dubbing studio in a super cool casual outfit.
NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chadha’.

The production work of the film is in its final stage.

The actor was recently spotted by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

The ‘Taare Zameen Par’ actor donned a black t-shirt with grey and white striped loose pyjama and light blue slippers.

The 57-year-old actor was snapped in a nerdy avatar by the shutterbugs, as he accessorized his look with black reading glasses and a yellow-colored book in his hand.

He was seen leaving for the dubbing session for his upcoming project after giving a pose for the paps. His next film ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

