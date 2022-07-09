Rhea, Neha Sharma, Natasa Stankovic ace gym look like a pro

NEW DELHI: Celebrities have time and again inspired people to sport the perfect gym wear, that is not only stylish but is super-comfortable.
Recently, Bollywood actors Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Sharma, alongside, famous Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya's wife, model Natasa Stankovic, were spotted acing the gym look like a pro!
Rhea Chakraborty looked like a diva in her all-black gym outfit. She donned a greyish-black sports bra and a jet-black jacket on top of it. She wore a pair of blue-printed gym tracks, keeping her hair in a tight ponytail and carried a pretty big gym bag.
'Tum Bin 2' actor Neha Sharma chose a unique set of black attire to hit the gym with class and style. She opted for a black sports brassiere and tight gym slacks of the same colour, ditching the jacket. She also sported pony-tailed hair, carrying a pastel pink-coloured water bottle as she flashed a cute smile.
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic is known for her glamorous choice of clothing. However, whenever she goes to the gym, the model and mother of one can be seen wearing a simple outfit. In the picture, Stankovic donned a black tee with matching black tights and strap-on white shoes. She looked flawless in her no-makeup look, exuding the perfect wear.