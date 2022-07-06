In pics: Ranveer Singh's top 7 quirky, ground-breaking outfits

MUMBAI: r Singh is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. But there are other skills and talents that the actor possesses, that add up to his charm.

One is how he challenges gender disparity by making gendered dressing a passe. If there's anybody in Bollywood who can pull off any outfit, it's he. As the actor turns a year older, let's revisit some of his ground-breaking fashion moments.

1. Ranveer in a skirt

Ranveer Singh never shies away from wearing a skirt or a 'kilt' and he makes it look stylish! He has been spotted wearing a skirt on numerous occasions. This look is from an award function that was held in 2017. Ranveer wore a black striped kilt designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh and layered it over trousers from the same designer. He added an Armani belt on top and wore shoes, he went with Chelsea Boots by Christian Louboutin.