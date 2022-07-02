Taapsee Pannu promotes upcoming film Shaabash Mithu in style

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu was recently clicked promoting her upcoming film 'Shabaash Mithu', a biographical sports drama based on the life of former legendary India cricketer, Mithali Raj. Taapsee, known for her unique choice of films has received much critical acclaim for undertaking the role of such a renowned cricketer. Here is a glimpse of the latest pictures of the actor.
The 'Thappad' actor looked chic donning a jet black romper suit with a light blue half jacket. She sported a pair of white sneakers with pink socks, that made her look quite sporty.
In the second pictuure, Taapsee looked quite pretty, posing for the camera, tilting her head back. She kept her curly hair in a bun, with a few loose curls falling on one side of her face.
The actor accessorized her look by wearing a pair of silver hoop earrings along with a simple watch. She chose to apply a light pink shade of lipstick, which further enhanced her look.
The talented actor, struck a casual pose with one hand on her waist and another by her side, flashing a smile at the paparazzi, while she faced the camera.
Taapsee's 'Shaabash Mithali' is slated to hit the theatres with a bang on July 15, this year.