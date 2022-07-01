In Pics: Tara Sutaria, Ileana, Saiee Manjrekar snapped

The ‘Tadap’ actor was seen donning a black tank top that she teamed up with ripped white shorts. To complement her look, Tara opted for a black handbag and a pair of round sunglasses.
For makeup, the actor kept it subtle with pink lipstick.
Actor Saiee M Manjrekar was seen dressed in a yellow kurta set with a white print on a dupatta.
Saiee was spotted for kathak lessons at Nateshwar Bhavan. She aced the ethnic look.
She opted for light grey bow detailed flats. The actor also carried a pink coloured sipper for her kathak class.
On the other hand, Ileana D'cruz was snapped with her pet, which was covered in a blanket at the Crown pet clinic in Khar
She was seen in a casual look. She wore a grey tee with shorts. The actor also carried a burgundy backpack to complete her look.