In Pics: Tara Sutaria, Ileana, Saiee Manjrekar snapped

Bollywood divas Tara Sutaria, Ileana D'cruz, and Saiee Manjrekar were snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai.
The ‘Tadap’ actor was seen donning a black tank top that she teamed up with ripped white shorts. To complement her look, Tara opted for a black handbag and a pair of round sunglasses.

For makeup, the actor kept it subtle with pink lipstick.

Actor Saiee M Manjrekar was seen dressed in a yellow kurta set with a white print on a dupatta.

Saiee was spotted for kathak lessons at Nateshwar Bhavan. She aced the ethnic look.

She opted for light grey bow detailed flats. The actor also carried a pink coloured sipper for her kathak class.

On the other hand, Ileana D'cruz was snapped with her pet, which was covered in a blanket at the Crown pet clinic in Khar

She was seen in a casual look. She wore a grey tee with shorts. The actor also carried a burgundy backpack to complete her look.

