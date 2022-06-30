Sara's sports casual look as she poses for photo with Manish

MUMBAI: Manish Malhotra has been on a picture-sharing spree ever since he flew off to London. The celebrity designer has been meeting the who’s who of Bollywood and fans are looking forward to more glimpses from their favourite star’s London trip.

The latest diva to meet Manish is Sara Ali Khan. Like Kareena, Alia and many others, Sara is also holidaying in London and going by her Instagram posts and stories, it looks like the ‘Kedarnath’ actor is having the time of her life!

Fans saw Sara’s latest glimpse in Manish Malhotra’s story where both of them can be seen dressed in chic casuals as they went out to enjoy the best of London. Sara, who is known for her quirky outfit choices, was seen wearing an orange tee-shirt that she layered with a bright green coloured denim jacket. For bottoms, she opted for white trousers. Sara elevated her look with a cute heart-shaped pair of sunnies and a cool orange-white cap.