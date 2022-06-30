Malavika Mohanan glows in sequin dress, fans go crazy

CHENNAI: Actress Malavika Mohanan who was recently seen in a Hindi music video 'Tauba' sung by Badshah and Payal Dev upped the hotness-quotient on Thursday, by dropping some stunning looking photos from her latest photoshoot.
The actress posting the photos wrote, “A little bit of shine on a rainy day ✨." (sic)
She was seen donning a sequin embroidered cocktail dress with stone-studded drop earrings, diamond rings for accessories, and illuminating makeup and soft wavy messy hair to complete the look.
Malavika Mohanan, who is the daughter of cinematographer K.U. Mohanan has 'Yudhra' directed by Ravi Udyawar and films with Vijay Deverakonda and Prabhas that are still untitled.