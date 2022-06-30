Fashion

Malavika Mohanan glows in sequin dress, fans go crazy

CHENNAI: Actress Malavika Mohanan who was recently seen in a Hindi music video 'Tauba' sung by Badshah and Payal Dev upped the hotness-quotient on Thursday, by dropping some stunning looking photos from her latest photoshoot.

The actress posting the photos wrote, “A little bit of shine on a rainy day ✨." (sic)

She was seen donning a sequin embroidered cocktail dress with stone-studded drop earrings, diamond rings for accessories, and illuminating makeup and soft wavy messy hair to complete the look.

Check the pics here:

Malavika Mohanan, who is the daughter of cinematographer K.U. Mohanan has 'Yudhra' directed by Ravi Udyawar and films with Vijay Deverakonda and Prabhas that are still untitled.

