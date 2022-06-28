Katrik Aaryan shines in blue sweater outside director’s office

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film ‘Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2’ which collected over Rs 230 crores worldwide.
The actor was recently spotted outside director Aneez Bazmee’s office in Mumbai.
Kartik arrived at the office in his black Lamborghini Urus, which he recently bought.
The ‘Dhamaka’ actor was spotted in a casual look as he donned a blue sweater with red and yellow stripes on it and blue jeans. He accessorized his look with a black watch in his left hand.
Paparazzi congratulated the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor for the grand success of his film and wished him all the best for his future projects.
The 31-year-old actor posed with his worth Rs 4.5 crore luxury car in front of the shutterbugs.