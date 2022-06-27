Fashion

Kriti looks drop-dead gorgeous in saree by Falguni Shane Peacock

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in 'Ganpath-Part 1' with Tiger Shroff.
Bollywood actor Kriti SanonInstagram
ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks and this time 'Mimi' actor, on Monday, shared a string of posts in a contemporary embellished golden saree, looking flawless in the royal-themed pictures.

Sharing the pictures, the actor captioned, "Gold and Glitter" followed by sparkling emojis.

The 'Luka Chupi' actor donned a golden deep neckline shimmery saree designed by one of the most celebrated celebrity designer duo Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock.

Looking like a diva, the actor struck an elegant pose, as she can be seen looking downward in a royal-themed background with Persian carpets.

In the second picture, the 31-year-old actor can be seen looking straight into the camera, striking a back pose. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings.

In another picture, the 'Heropanti' actor was seen looking at the camera lens as she carries a little smile on her face and stunned everyone with her amazing looks in the designer embellished saree.

Kriti, opted for a nude makeup look, for her royal traditional look and fans swamped her comment section with heart and fire emojis. "u r a most beautiful angel in the earth. u r looking hot n cute like an angel" a user commented on her pictures.

The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this she also has 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas.

Kriti Sanon
Adipurush
Saree
Mimi
Kriti Sanon,Mimi
Falguni Shane Peacock
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon
Arjun Patiala
Ganpath-Part 1

