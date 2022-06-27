Add a bohemian touch to your home with these simple steps

CHENNAI: In recent years, the term “Boho” has become commonplace in most people’s dictionaries. The Boho style takes a free-spirited and laid-back approach with its artistic and avant-garde design.

Boho, short for bohemian, has been around since the 16th century and exudes an aesthetic and appealing vibe when done correctly.

Gabriel Gil, head of design and innovation at Bonito Designs said, “The bohemian approach, as a melting pot of cultures and styles, allows the designer tremendous freedom. However, it is easy to overdo this freedom, resulting in a cluttered, disorganised home.”

In light of this, Gabriel Gil shares a few easy steps anyone can take to incorporate chic Bohemian style into their homes:

Bohemian vibes can be incorporated in various ways, whether minimalist or vibrant, neutral or multi-hued. If you are not a fan of colourful places, choosing neutral colours for the walls, furniture like sofa, coffee table, and rugs can work wonders.

One can also use leather and wicker to add a touch of modernistic boho culture without going overboard. At the same time, if you prefer colours, try adding bright and vibrant colours in the form of cushions or tiles. With neutral colour walls, such contrasting hues can liven up the place.

Bohemian culture has been widely appreciated by people filled with wanderlust. So, adding global accents such as vintage liquor bottles, handmade bird cages, blue potteries from Holland, Bohemian Glass from the Czech Republic, and Irish Whiskey, can effectively give your home authentic Boho vibes. You can collect these souvenirs while travelling around or order them from reliable platforms.

True Bohemian art is all about expressing your inner creative madness with a hint of style. You can also spruce old furniture or bedsheets and use DIY hacks to make something unique and truly personalised. If you don’t want to take this route, add rich, vibrant colours or patterns.