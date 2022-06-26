Shining a light on crystal living

CHENNAI: With the launch of the Signum Collection, created in collaboration with world-renowned porcelain artisan Rosenthal, Swarovski takes a seat at the table.

“The partnership between Swarovski and Rosenthal is yet another way through which we are breaking boundaries and building new bridges. This exclusive collection of tableware epitomizes the renovated image of Swarovski as well as its dedication to the highest standards of craftsmanship, thanks to the combination of the unmatched know-how provided by Rosenthal and the new creative vision of Swarovski that we have initiated in 2021 and we are proudly expanding with each new launch,” says Michele Molon, Swarovski CEO.

Each piece is thoughtfully made to highlight moments of joy while simultaneously showcasing the heritage and craftsmanship of two innovative brands, designed by Swarovski’s creative director, Giovanna Engelbert, and developed with the porcelain experts from Rosenthal.

“With this collection we offer a new way of embellishing your daily life. Just like we are adorning ourselves with jewellery, we get the joy from decorating our lives through this whimsical yet elegant collection of porcelains that adorn our tables,” says Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski creative director.

Inspired by the 19th century Austrian art movement, with its modern approach towards arts and craftsmanship, the collection is colourful yet sophisticated with a retro futuristic vibe.

Rosenthal’s extreme attention to detail and in-depth knowledge of their craft results in a range that is as artistic as it is usable.