5 pairs of jeans you need to own

NEW DELHI: If there is anything common between people across the globe its a love for jeans. "Denim is always in vogue. When it's new it looks cool, when its faded it looks hot. And, jeans work of anyone and everyone including university professors to a bartenders, all you need is an incredible attitude", said Nidhi Yadav, Co-Founder AksClothings.

Here are five styles you need in your wardrobe:

* Skinny jeans: If you are a multi-tasking woman and believe in an active lifestyle, then you cannot avoid a pair of skinny jeans in black or grey. Skinny jeans usually come in stretchable and comfortable denim fabric that adapts easily to your physique. Besides, they can be paired with a myriad of tops, shirts, and Kurtis for office parties and other casual occasions.

* Straight jeans: A pair of cigarette jeans are the most comfortable pair you can slip into. Commonly called straight jeans, they are as contemporary today as there were in the 1980s. They are great in a corporate set up as an alternative to trousers.

* Flare Jeans: A pair of long flare jeans are effortlessly chic and sexy. But, no matter, whether you are a teenage girl or a working woman in her 30s, this fashion statement is enshrined in the denim culture. Though they look similar to boot-cut, they are made for a looser and wider fit to enhance comfort.

* Low-rise jeans: A collection of jeans remains incomplete without a pair gorgeous low-rise jeans. Women who are tall and slim can never say no to low-rise jeans that start a few inches below the belly button. Unwind on a weekend, go dancing or to the movies, these are as glam as denim gets.

* Ripped jeans: A pair of ripped jeans are full of creative choices ranging from near thighs cuts to holes and tears at the centre of the knee.