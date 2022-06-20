Everyday Luxury: The multi-brand fashion store

NEW DELHI: Tina Tahiliani Parikh's multi-designer store, Ensemble, is India's first multi-brand luxury fashion store.

Ensemble will host its first edition of the 'Everyday Luxury Edit' which includes statement pieces handpicked by in-house experts from over 20 local brands that can be mixed and matched or worn as separates. The curation will centre on wearability and affordability, with all items priced under $15,000, bringing the concept of Everyday Luxury to life!

The Pop-up will be held on the 24th and 25th of June at its Kala Ghoda and Santacruz outlets, and will feature Luxe looks from clothing brands such as Whim, Tilla, APZ, Ode to Odd, MoonRay, Pot Plant, Chola, as well as accessory labels such as Deepa Gurnani, Kesya, Studio Metallurgy, Nomada, Valliyan, Kokommo, and more!

Choose from a wide range of Co-ord sets, Skirts and embellished Shirts, Kaaftans, kurta sets, and tunics that are ideal for Summer, Travel, and Occasions, with an underlying thread of luxe looks and finish that runs through each label