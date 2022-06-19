Airport diaries: Parineeti, Kriti Sanon, Aftab Shivdasani spotted

MUMBAI: Confused about what to wear to ace your airport look? Fret not. Actors Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon and Aftab Shivdasani's recent airport clicks will definitely help you decide on what clothes to add to your closet.
Kriti Sanon slayed in this comfy yet stylish black short dress and paired it with a black printed denim jacket.
Kriti waved at shutterbugs at the airport. Also, she kept her look super cool by sporting black shades and white sneakers.
This airport look of Parineeti clearly shows that denim jackets impart comfort and style at the same time. In this image, Parineeti is seen in a white dress with a denim jacket draped over her shoulder. Parineeti kept her hair tied in a ponytail and opted for a no make-up look.
After a long time, Aftab Shivdasani was papped in Mumbai recently. He was seen wearing a grey denim shirt that he teamed up with a white t-shirt. He gave his airport look a funky touch by tying his hair into a ponytail.