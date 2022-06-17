Hina Khan looks sensational wearing in black gown: Check pic

CHENNAI: After slaying her outfits at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Hina Khan continues to mesmerise her fans with the black ruffle gown that she wore for the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards night.

She paired the dress with a diamond necklace that highlighted the neckline of the dress.

The choice of a single yet grand piece of jewellery made the ensemble perfect for the awards night.

Her look was completed with a messy bun and shimmery eye makeup.

Hina Khan uploaded a series of photos from the awards night on her Instagram account, which was captioned with a black heart that matched her look for the night.