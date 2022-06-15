Fashion

Shahid, Ayushmann, Nimrat spotted; check outfits

Actor Nimrat Kaur and Ayushmann Khurrana were seen paying a visit to a noted production house on Tuesday in Mumbai, hinting towards a project together. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor was also seen exiting a clinic in Juhu.
Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann and Nimrat KaurANI
ANI

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor was clicked coming out of a clinic in Juhu. The ‘Jersey’ star looked uber cool in a sweatshirt that had ‘Kapoor’ written in Hindi on it. He kept it casual by pairing the sweatshirt with gym shorts and sneakers.

Ayushmann oozed charm as he was snapped coming out of the Maddock Films office in Santacruz. He was sporting a beard and donned the classic white shirt-blue jeans outfit.

Looks like a new project is in the pipeline for Nimrat and Ayushmann! Interestingly, Nimrat Kaur was also snapped at the Maddock Films office in Santacruz. She was seen wearing a desert-brown maxi dress, layered with a white shirt.

Nimrat accessorized the look with a sleek brown waist belt and a classic black Bottega bag.

