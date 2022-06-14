Fashion

Bollywood celebrities spotted at Mumbai airport in trendy outfits

Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Jahnvi Kapoor and Huma Qureshi were spotted at the Mumbai Airport. All the celebrities opted for a fresh and trendy airport look.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport, following their return from Europe. Varun gave a very cosy vibe as he opted for a bright-pink sweatshirt. On the other hand, Janhvi kept it simple with all beige attire.

Shirley Setia returned to Mumbai from Lucknow after her Nikamma Promotions. She opted for an airy-white dress along with a soft-pink makeup look.

Huma Qureshi was spotted at the airport, as she headed for Dubai in black and blue attire.

Abhimanyu Dassani opted for a green jumper along with a pair of blue denim for his airport look.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor share a warm hug with each other.

