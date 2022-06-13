Varun-Janhvi, Huma, Shirley snapped at Mumbai Airport; check outfits

MUMBAI: A host of celebrities nailed the 'casual airport look' as they posed for Paparazzi at Mumbai Airport. Trust them to give you the jet-setting style inspiration you need!
Dressed in casuals, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were snapped coming out of the airport.
Varun and Janhvi were in Berlin, shooting for their upcoming film 'Bawaal'. Both the actors exchanged a warm hug before they parted ways. Janhvi was seen wearing a casual yet chic co-ord set and paired it with a classic tote. Varun also kept his look minimal with jeans and a printed T-shirt.
Pairing denims with a casual full sleeves T-shirt, Abhimanyu Dassani kept it minimal and comfy as he smiled for the paparazzi.
Shirley Setia opted for a boho-chic outfit ensemble. She wore a cool, white summer dress with embroidery and tassels on the front.
Huma Qureshi looked dapper in a black and blue ensemble. She chose to accessorise the look with a pair of sunnies and a tote bag.