Shilpa Shetty papped oozing desi look on return from Lucknow

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty made her big Bollywood comeback last year with 'Hungama 2', after a 14-year absence.

Fans were overjoyed to see her sparkle on the big screen once more. The thumka queen is currently preparing for her latest and much-anticipated film 'Nikamma' which is set to release on June 17.

The action comedy, directed by Sabbir Khan, also stars Abhimanyu Dassani from 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' and Shirley Setia in the key roles.

The entire team is currently on a promotion kick.Here are the gorgeous looks of Shilpa Shetty Kundra spotted at the airport while returning from Lucknow after the promotions of 'Nikamma'.

The 'Hungama 2' actor opted for a desi Indian look. She donned a preety floral printed saree with a matching blouse.

She complimented her appearance with glam makeup, pink rosy lips and styled her hair in a ponytail, leaving the side curls.

Shilpa Shetty-starrer 'Nikamma' is set to be released in theatres on June 17 this year. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, 'Nikamma' is touted as a family entertainer.