Jacqueline Fernandez snapped at Mumbai airport, check looks

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez getting off her car, as she heads to the entrance of the Mumbai Airport.

The actor opted for a casual yet comfy outfit for her airport look. She could be seen in a pink-white botton down half sleeves shirt. She paired it with white jeans.

She opted for natural makeup with pink lipstick. She half-tied up her hair and to complement her entire look, she wore a pair of sunglasses and a watch.

36-year-old could be seen carrying a bright-pink textured bag. She was also seen waving and giving a cute smile to PAPs at the airport.