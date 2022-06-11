Fashion

Jacqueline Fernandez snapped at Mumbai airport, check looks

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez who is busy shooting for her upcoming film, Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus', was snapped at Mumbai airport departure.
Jacqueline Fernandez snapped at Mumbai airport, check looks
Jacqueline FernandezANI
ANI

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez getting off her car, as she heads to the entrance of the Mumbai Airport.

The actor opted for a casual yet comfy outfit for her airport look. She could be seen in a pink-white botton down half sleeves shirt. She paired it with white jeans.

She opted for natural makeup with pink lipstick. She half-tied up her hair and to complement her entire look, she wore a pair of sunglasses and a watch.

36-year-old could be seen carrying a bright-pink textured bag. She was also seen waving and giving a cute smile to PAPs at the airport.

Jacqueline Fernandez
Rohit Shetty
Mumbai airport
half sleeves shirt
pink-white botton
white jeans

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in