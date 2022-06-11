Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kiara Advani spotted, check looks

MUMBAI: Actor Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now all eyes are on her next grand release 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' with actor Varun Dhawan. The actor was recently spotted outside Maddock Films Office in a casual look.

Kiara wore a blue short skirt and a white deep neck-line top, completing her look with a long denim jacket and chunky sneakers.

The actor opted for a no-makeup look and greeted the paparazzi with her cute smile.

The media congratulated Kiara for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and wish her all the best for her forthcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'.

'Shershaah' actress was spotted waving at the PAPs at Maddock Office.

Kiara's next 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' is all set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. Directed by Raj Mehta 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' is a family entertainer which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.