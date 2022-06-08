Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces the casual airport look again!

Fashion

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen at Mumbai airport, heading towards the entrance. The actor was sporting a casual outfit.

The ‘Family Man 2’ actor opted for a casual airport look, a white striped casual shirt along with a nude crop tank top, that she paired with striped blue coloured trousers.

The actor was snapped at Mumbai airport. She greeted the paparazzi with her cute smile.

Messy-bun and subtle nude makeup complimented her entire casual look. She also wore black sunglasses.

She could be seen waving at the PAPs at the airport. She was carrying a bright-orange textured bag.

