NEW DELHI: Adidas Originals Brand Ambassador and India's own Gucci Boy, Ranveer Singh marks the launch of the adidas x Gucci collection by taking on to his social media handles and unveiling some of his favourite looks from the much-anticipated collection that created phenomenal hype in the fashion world globally earlier this year at Exquisite Gucci, the house's fashion show that took place in February in Milan.

Designed by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, adidas x Gucci merges the emblems of the House with those of the iconic sportswear brand. Reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, progress, sustainability goals and collective action, the collection features multiple pieces crafted with future-conscious material fabrications including polyester, cotton and viscose.

With the heritage of both brands encoded in a trio of lines, a fixation on stripes plays out across ready-to-wear pieces that echo the silhouettes of athletic staples and leisurewear. Track pants feature the white Three Stripes of adidas on one leg, while the other is defined by the red and green Web of Gucci. Energetic prints portray how motifs like the adidas Trefoil and GG monogram find synergy to amplify two legacies. Conventionally formal pieces like leather heels, suede loafers, and silk scarves enter hybridised territory as well, as they are marked with casual codes. Similarly, retro aesthetics become intrinsically contemporary as they proclaim there are no rules when it comes to dressing up.

The collection is available in India exclusively at Gucci stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.