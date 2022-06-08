Parineeti aces yet another airport look, opts for casual hoodie

MUMBAI: Actor Parineeti Chopra was snapped coming out of Mumbai airport. Sporting a casual yet chic look, Parineeti was all smiles for the paparazzi.

Acing yet another airport look, Parineeti was seen wearing a black oversized hoodie with athletic shorts. She kept her look minimal, pairing the outfit with casual sneakers, a pair of sunglasses, and a tote bag.

Younger brother Shivang Chopra accompanied Parineeti back home.

A messy ponytail and minimal make-up completed the actor’s sporty look.

Parineeti was recently in Indonesia where she spent some quality time with brother Shivang. The sibling-duo was seen enjoying scuba diving into the ocean waters.