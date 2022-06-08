Fashion

Parineeti aces yet another airport look, opts for casual hoodie

Younger brother Shivang Chopra accompanied Parineeti back home.
Parineeti aces yet another airport look, opts for casual hoodie
Parineeti Chopra ANI
ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Parineeti Chopra was snapped coming out of Mumbai airport. Sporting a casual yet chic look, Parineeti was all smiles for the paparazzi.

Acing yet another airport look, Parineeti was seen wearing a black oversized hoodie with athletic shorts. She kept her look minimal, pairing the outfit with casual sneakers, a pair of sunglasses, and a tote bag.

Younger brother Shivang Chopra accompanied Parineeti back home.

A messy ponytail and minimal make-up completed the actor’s sporty look.

Parineeti was recently in Indonesia where she spent some quality time with brother Shivang. The sibling-duo was seen enjoying scuba diving into the ocean waters.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Mumbai airport
Shorts
Parineeti
airport look
casual hoodie

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in