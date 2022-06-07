Bollywood celebs returning from IIFA 2022, check airport looks

MUMBAI: The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA) which took place on June 3 and June 4 has come to an end. Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar attended the award ceremony. On June 2, the IIFA held a Weekend Press Conference at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Here are the airport looks of Bollywood celebs spotted returning from IIFA Awards 2022.