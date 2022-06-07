Bollywood celebs returning from IIFA 2022, check airport looks

MUMBAI: The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA) which took place on June 3 and June 4 has come to an end. Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar attended the award ceremony. On June 2, the IIFA held a Weekend Press Conference at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Here are the airport looks of Bollywood celebs spotted returning from IIFA Awards 2022.
Actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the airport returning back from IIFA. For his airport look, he donned a casual black tee over a light blue shirt and paired it with black joggers. He paid tribute to legendary singer late Bappi Lahiri and dedicated a special performance to him.
Actor Sara Ali Khan enjoyed the IIFA 2022 event and now is back from Abu Dhabi. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport and opted for navy blue gym cord set for her look. She complimented her appearance with black goggles and left her hair open.
Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi was also spotted returning from IIFA at the airport. She opted for a casual yet elegant look. She donned creamish printed tee and paired it with black shorts. She complimented her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings.
Actor Gauhar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar were spotted at the Mumbai airport, returning from IIFA 2022. Gauhar opted for an elegant Indian look, donning a white and black suit while Zaid opted for casuals. He wore a dark blue tee and paired it with black trousers. The couple seemed happy walking hand in hand.
Sai Tamhankar opted for a light olive green cord set and paired her look with sporty black shoes.