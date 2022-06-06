The rug that ties the room together

CHENNAI: Carpets come in a vast range of hues, so it’s important to pick wisely and personalise your space. You may select from solid to multi-coloured elements depending on what best fit your needs. Here are a few simple guidelines to help you choose the correct rug colour:

Match the carpeting to the decor of your space

Each place has its own personality and function. Recognise the function that your room will serve for you and select the appropriate hue. If you want to make a small place appear larger, use bright colours. For such rooms, pastel colours, white, or a combination of pale and bright colours are appropriate. Use subdued blue or green tones in a room that is overly adorned or in a setting where you wish to instil serenity. Monochromes are also a good choice for this type of setting. Choose colours like orange, crimson, or light green for your busy zones where you want a pop of colour. Dark tones of burgundy, cocoa, or navy are also popular for a deep, rich look. These colours add cosiness and warmth to the room while also giving it a classy appearance.

When it comes to deciding on a rug colour, follow the fundamentals

When choosing a rug, it’s generally a good idea to have a colour scheme in mind. Choosing muted tones for a bright colour scheme and a bright hue for a muted scheme can encourage the decor to blend along. For vividly coloured walls, choose tones of grey and light tans. Warm yellow or orange walls are also options for light or subdued walls.