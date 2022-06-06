Sanya Malhotra dazzles in hipster look; draps a navy blue Nike t-shirt

CHENNAI: Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, who entered the Hindi film industry with the Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' in 2016, has been a personality who has carved a path for herself with movies like 'Badhaai Ho', 'Pagglait' and 'Ludo' among many others.

The actress was snapped buying eyewear from a store in Mumbai's Juhu.

In the pics, Sanya looked like a cool hipster with her curly black hair which were left open and complimented her black shades.