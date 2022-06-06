A look at Shahid Kapoor's dapper looks at IIFA 2022 in pictures

IIFA weekend is over, however, fans are finding it difficult to stop drooling over their favourite celebrities and the dapper looks they served. Wearing a three-piece suit, Shahid Kapoor once again proved that nobody does pantsuits like him!
Giving suave looks, the ‘Jersey’ actor took to his Instagram to share pictures of himself from the event.
Styled by celebrity stylist Anisha Jain, Shahid opted for a black three-piece suit with gold embellishments on the front. The blazer that had padded shoulders was layered over a crisp white shirt. To complete the look, the actor went for a classic, sleek side-parted hair and a trimmed beard.
On the first day, Shahid chose to wear a sky blue formal jacket paired with a white high-collared shirt.
On day 2, Shahid again went for a dapper outfit choice. He layered a white shirt with a light brown coloured shawl-collared block printed check jacket and straight fit pants.