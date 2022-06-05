Ananya Panday oozes oomph in glitzy white saree at IIFA 2022

In the picture, Ananya could be seen sporting a white shimmery saree, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline, accessorized with silver earrings. She matched her saree with beautiful silver earrings. The actor opted for minimal makeup with hair open.

As soon as she shared the post, the comment section was full of comments, and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra too commented on the post. He wrote, “Stunning you”, while mother Bhavana Pandey dropped fire emoticons.

The ‘Student of The Year’ actor is quite active on social media and netizens can’t get enough of the actor, who is frequently seen sharing images and videos of herself and her loved ones on social media.

This year, IIFA is being held in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. Some of the biggest stars from the Bollywood industry like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sara Ali Khan have walked the red carpet and entertained with their performances.

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will serve as hosts for the main night.

Talking about Ananya’s work front, she will next be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’ and ‘Liger’, alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which will be her first pan-India film.