Ananya, Jacqueline, Nora stun at IIFA Rocks Green Carpet; check pics

ABU DHABI: IIFA Rocks Green Carpet was another starry affair as celebrities graced the event with their presence, looking their best self! B-town divas raised the temperatures at Yas Island in their chic outfits as they posed for pictures. Take a look at the gorgeous actors who stole the spotlight at the event:
Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey walked the IIFA Rocks green carpet in an elegant summery outfit. With hair braided on one side, Ananya smiled for pictures looking like a million bucks. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Ananya looked aesthetically pleasing in a light blue coloured gown.
Nora Fatehi
Paparazzi’s favourite Nora Fatehi stole the spotlight in a shimmery blue gown with a thigh-high slit. Nora turned heads as she walked down the green carpet in the beautiful sequined number which she paired with a diamond choker and a bunch of other accessories. For makeup, Nora opted for classic red lips and sparkly eyes.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a one-shoulder silver gown studded with dangling tassels, oozing extra charm and elegance. The 'Kick' actor kept her makeup minimal with side-swept hair to complete her look.
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela was a sight for sore eyes at the Green Carpet! The dazzling diva wore an embellished orange gown along with beautiful accessories stacked on her wrist. She complimented the look with a gorgeous pair of earrings and kept her hair tied.
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta Bhupathi who was last seen in the web series ‘Kaun Banega Shikharwati’ also opted for a silver sequined number. She accessorized the look with chunky bracelets and earrings and chose to go classic with loose soft curls.