A guide to collecting artworks in the digital era

CHENNAI: Collecting artwork has evolved in all respects. It has changed in format, resources, means, accessibility, and perspective, but its essence survives through the test of time. Art is now being influenced by the digital era. Art collection earlier was considered a virtue of mature age but recently more and more millennials are taking up art collection very seriously.

Collecting art is as much a passion as a study, it is seen as an investment but it is a more personally rewarding pursuit. From an art enthusiast and appreciator to a collector, the journey requires study, patience, and perseverance. Especially in this demographic-defying dynamic digital era, one needs to know what exactly one wants from the rich and diverse world of art.

To become an art collector, one needs to deep dive into the subject. Analyse, understand and decode the world of art. The various platforms, genres, schools of thought, artists, categories, etc, and then identify one’s core interest area in this wide spectrum. There are a few golden guiding rules one must follow in order to have a rewarding and gratifying art collection journey.

The more one knows about the fascinating depths of art and the artist, the more satisfying it will make the journey to acquiring the artwork. Investing time in researching and exploring, opens doors to newer possibilities. It updates one with knowledge of the latest means and routes to exciting riches. With the boom in the digital world, there is an increasing threat of frauds trying to dupe young art collectors. Make sure you deal with only authorized and authentic people. One can never be too careful in this respect.

There is no shortcut to connoisseurship and it takes time, energy, and money.