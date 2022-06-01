Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in blue crop top paired with jeans

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor, who is recently shooting for her 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', alongside Raj Kumar Rao shared her chic pictures on her social media account.

The 'Dhadak' actor took to her Instagram handle, dropping a string of bright and rosy pictures of herself, looking stunning as usual. "To see we must forget the name of the thing we're looking at - Monet" she captioned her post.