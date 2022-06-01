Fashion

Disha Patani flaunts off-duty look at Mumbai Airport

The 'Malang' star was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in her off-duty look.
Disha Patani flaunts off-duty look at Mumbai Airport
Disha PataniANI
ANI

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is known for her quirky dressing style, and the 29-year-old star never fails to give major fashion goals to her fans. The 'Malang' star was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in her off-duty look.

Disha Patani getting off her car, as she heads to the entrance of the Mumbai Airport.

ANI

She could be seen sporting a dark beige cropped top along with a pair of olive-brown trousers.

ANI

Disha opted for minimal jewellery, a pair of sunglasses and open hair for the airport look.

Disha Patani
Mumbai airport
Malang
fashion goals
off-duty look
dark beige cropped top
olive-brown trousers
minimal jewellery

Related Stories

No stories found.