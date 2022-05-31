Natasha flaunts Indian craftsmanship at Met Gala 2022 in Sabyasachi

NEW DELHI: Global fashion event Met Gala 2022 got a dash of desi tadka with the stunning presence of India's businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla. Natasha, the wife of Serum Institute of India's CEO Aadar Poonawalla, marked her presence at the latest edition of Met Gala wearing an exquisite Sabyasachi saree. She paired a Sabyasachi couture sari with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier.

Designer Sabyasachi took to Instagram to share Natasha's photos in the all-golden ensemble that she wore for the biggest fashion night held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.