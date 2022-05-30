Closet conscious?

NEW DELHI: As life slowly comes back to normal, so does our penchant for impulsive clothing regain momentum. But with a new push towards sustainability, it's time to organise your closet and limit your purchases to only the most essential items.

Unlike an overcrowded closet, a conscious closet frees up more of the world's resources. Tushar Sethi, Co-Founder of Jisora, shares some new closet essentials that will keep you in style while remaining inexpensive.

Plain T-shirt

Everyone should have at least one plain t-shirt in their closet. We'd say it's a must-have item that can be worn year-round, either beneath a leather jacket or with slacks or skirts. It works with any style and may be classified as an all-rounder. For a casual appearance, match it with your favourite pair of jeans and shoes, or for a shopping day out, pair it with your favourite pair of shorts or body-con skirt. T-shirts in black, white, grey, yellow, and red are some of the actual colours.

Tank Top

Everyone has a favourite shirt that they wear all the time, but nothing rivals the cool appeal of a tank top. Aside from serving as a strong primary layer, today's tanks experiment with the neckline, whether through asymmetrical cuts or ultra-thin shoulder straps designed to be flaunted on sunny days. No closet is complete without one, whether you combine it with a pair of soft sweat shorts or layer it over a slip dress.

A Dress in Black

The eye-catching black dress will turn heads and is a must-have for any occasion. Pair your lovely black dress with a glittering necklace or a stunning choker. To go with this basic yet lovely dress, a pair of shoes would be ideal. When you walk into the party, we guarantee you'll turn heads. This style is absolutely wearable; we adore the basic yet stylish neckpiece and light makeup, which look well with this outfit.

Denim Shorts

All of your casual outfits are incomplete without denim shorts. Denim shorts are one of the most comfortable pieces of casual clothing you can own. Pair it with a fancy top or your favourite graphic tee for the ultimate toasty and comfy look, whether it's a pool party day or a shopping day out with your friends. This season, high waist denim shorts, as well as torn ones, are really popular.

A Shirt in White

Nothing beats a white shirt for versatility; it may be worn for casual wear, party wear, or formal dress. There is no way to avoid wearing a white shirt. It is the most basic essential that you must have. When it comes to a formal look, pair it with formal pants or a body-con skirt. If you're searching for a casual style, wear it with denim shorts or a flared skirt for a unique look. Experiment with bright hues to come up with the greatest combinations, as fashion is all about experimenting.

A Skirt with Flares

Flared skirts are one of today's most elegant dresses. A flared skirt differs from a bodycon skirt in that it has a more flowing shape than a bodycon skirt. It has a more feminine appearance and appears to be incredibly elegant. When it comes to the skirt's potential to trend, it's incredible; everyone from celebrities to fashion bloggers has been seen wearing it. To boost your style quotient, you need at least one flared skirt in your closet. It looks well with a variety of outfits, especially formal and party dresses.

Comfy Jeans

That one pair of denim jeans that fits you perfectly and goes with everything and whose fit never fails to make your body form stand out. If you still don't have a pair of denim that fits you exactly, you're doing something wrong since having one pair of denim that fits you completely is really important. Without a solid pair of jeans, your casual outfit is incomplete. Get your favourite denim colour and get it customised to fit you perfectly. Pair it with a magnificent top and accent with some bright accessories for a party look, and Wow! You're all set to go! Remember to wear your spectacular heels to turn heads.

Slip Shorts

A girl's outfit should also include a pair of black tights/Slip Shorts to save you from the see-through trousers and transparency. Purchase a pair of black tights to wear beneath your white or light-coloured dresses or when wearing transparent or light-coloured pants. Keep at least two pairs of slip shorts in your closet as essential wardrobe necessities.

A Pair Of Eye-Catching Heels

Whether it's a peep toe, plain basic heels, pumps, or whatever you choose, a pair of striking heels are a wardrobe must-have. A pair of heels may give your clothing a whole new style, but it all relies on your comfort. If walking in tall heels is a difficulty for you, wedges and block heels are the statement footwear you need in your closet. Every woman should consider investing in a pair of heels for herself.

Multi-Purpose Sneakers

Sneakers are a must-have accessory for everyone, and they will undoubtedly become your closest buddy for the rest of your life. A beautiful pair of shoes that works with skirts, shorts, jeans, and everything else you wear is a girl's dream come true; plus, they're also comfy, flat, and simple to run away with. You cannot dispute that they are an essential part of your wardrobe.