Deepika bids adieu to Cannes Film Festival in white ruffle saree

CANNES: Deepika Padukone finished her stint as a Cannes jury member in style.

For the festival's closing ceremony, the 'Piku' star opted for an ethereal Indian look.

She showed up in a ruffled white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, exuding elegance.

She chose to accessorise her saree with an equally stunning pearl necklace and round stud earrings.

Speaking of her make-up, Deepika went for kohl-rimmed eyes and contoured cheeks. For the hairdo, she tied her hair in a sleek bun.