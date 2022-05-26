Janhvi sports neon biker shorts, looks fresh out of her Pilates class

Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with the paparazzi is one that is unmatchable for other stars. Every time she places her foot outside her home, it turns out to be a treat for her fans. Today, the stunning actress was spotted exiting her Pilates class, and as always she made heads turn with her fresh avatar. Check out pictures of the fitness freak actor.
Janhvi was seen wearing a light blue cropped sweatshirt and neon green biker pants.
Opting for a natural appearance without makeup, she completed her look with open tresses.
The actor was seen near her car after sharing a glimpse of her post-workout look.
The ever buzzing Janhvi was all smiles waving at the shutterbugs.
The 'Dhadak' actor walked alongside her gym buddy Sharmin Sehgal.